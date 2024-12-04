EFF, MKP reject Ramaphosa pay hike bid

The proposed salary increase for Ramaphosa would see him earning R4.2 million a year.





The ANC, in tabling the motion, argued he hasn't had a pay hike in six years.





The MKP's Mzwanele Manyi says agreeing to the pay hike would be be an insult to South Africans.





"At a time when civil servants are denied salary increases and face a threat of retrenchments under the guise of cost-cutting and under collection by SARS, approving a salary increase for Mr Ramaphosa sends a disturbing message."





READ: Cash-strapped Childline KZN pleads for donations





EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini says the money could be used elsewhere.





"Many police stations don't have enough vehicles, police officers, but Mr Ramaphosa is coming to this house seeking for some increase. There are many communities that don't have enough universities and TVET colleges."





Others such as the DA, IFP, PA and the FF Plus, who are in the Government of National Unity had no comment.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)