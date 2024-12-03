Cash-strapped Childline KZN pleads for donations

It's started a Back-a-Buddy fund, with Director Adeshni Naicker saying resources are dwindling.

She says they may be unable to continue their life-saving work without urgent support.

"This would cover the shortfall in salaries, utilities, salaries and other essential costs. Our social workers work tirelessly, helping children deal with traumatic experiences - often with very limited resources. It would be inhumane to delay or not pay their salaries.





"We also need to make sure our utilities and security are covered during this time all while maintaining the highest services for children who depend on us."





Naicker says the past year has been tough for them with budget cuts by the Department of Social Development and a drop in grant funding.

She says that while some fundraising and donors have helped keep their doors open, they may cut back on some of their services for December and possibly the next few months.

"Whether we make it through the new year without cutting down on services would depend on the support from the community and donors. The festive season is our busiest time."

To donate towards the fund, follow the link below:





https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/childline-kzn





