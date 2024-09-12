Basic Education Minister Gwarube says BELA Bill 'long overdue'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign it on Friday.

The bill seeks to amend the Schools Act by introducing various regulations, including for home-schooling and school-starting age.

It also proposes changes to admission and language policies.





On Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen warned that signing the bill in its current form could threaten the government of national unity.

However, Gwarube who is one of several DA ministers in the GNU, has told officials at a workshop the bill is needed.

"The bill in itself was long overdue, but we ourselves as the sector have not sat and looked at how do we deal with legislation that will guide the way which we do what we do. Ours is not to listen to the political noise. If the bill is fine, we can implement the bill."





