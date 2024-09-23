EC Premier urged to take more action against crime following kidnapping

The appeal today comes in the wake of the alleged kidnapping of a 39-year-old woman.





Alize van der Merwe, disappeared while travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns on Friday.





The Hawks have confirmed her kidnapping, but as of today, her whereabouts are still unknown.





The DA's Leander Kruger, says the recent surge in abductions along the Wild Coast has raised concerns about the safety of residents and tourists in the region.





"If left unaddressed these incidents could have long-lasting repercussions on the economic stability of the region which, is still reeling from the after-effects of Covid.





"Addressing these safety shortcomings is essential not only for restoring confidence in the Wild Coast as a safe travel destination but also for ensuring the wellbeing of its residents."





