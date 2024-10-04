Early-warning weather system to be developed in KZN

The 'WEATHER' project has been awarded a R45 million grant from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research.

A team from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and international universities, including the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, the University of the West of Scotland, and the University of Portsmouth, is developing the project.

The UKZN's Saloshni Naidoo says it aims to empower vulnerable communities and healthcare systems to respond more effectively to climate-driven events.

Naidoo, who's a principal investigator on the project, has an initial focus on two districts in KZN: eThekwini and Ugu.

"We will be using historical climate data and also collecting new weather data using weather stations,” he said on Thursday.

"We will use the information that we get to develop predictive models, which will help us tell when adverse events are going to happen."

Naidoo said the system will eventually be linked to a mobile app.

"We'll be able to provide more detailed information to people. We will also have an additional alert system using SMS text messages.

"The other part of the project is that we will be working with the Department of Health to set the resilience of health facilities in these areas."

The announcement comes a day after Premier Thami Ntuli acknowledged the need for an early warning system in the province.

He said a climate change council would be established following severe weather events, including the 2022 April floods, tornadoes, veld fires, and heavy snowfall.





