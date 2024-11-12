E-hailing operator shot dead in Durban
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaZulu-Natal police are continuing their search for the killers of an e-hailing operator in Durban.
The driver, known to have worked in the KwaMashu and Ntuzuma areas, as well as King Shaka International Airport, was reported missing last week.
Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they found his body after recovering his car from Avoca, north of Durban, on Thursday.
"Police in Inanda have opened a murder case after a 31-year-old man was found dead. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage."
