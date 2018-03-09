Durban triathlete thanks South Africans for support

There has been an outpouring of support for the Durban triathlete, who was attacked by three chainsaw-wielding assailants this week.Gwala had been on a training ride in Umbilo on Tuesday morning.adding that he is now focusing on his recovery and getting back to riding and running again.Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Sport and Recreation MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi says she is shocked at the news of the vicious attack on Gwala.She says it not only threatened his life, but his career as an athlete.Her spokesperson, Mak Makhathini says doctors from the department are doing all they can to assist Gwala's medical team."We are waiting for police investigations to tell us if this was an isolated incident, or if it was planned. We will then take it from there going forward. However, we are encouraging our athletes to try and train in groups so that they can avoid these kinds of situations," he said.Gwala's manager, Dennis Jackson spoke to some of those close to the athlete this morning.Jackson says Gwala is still in pain, but is "desperate to get out of hospital."He says Gwala is unlikely to be discharged anytime soon, but things are progressing nicely.Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited Gwala's mother, Fundi Magwaza yesterday.He said Gwala is lucky to have survived the ordeal.An online fundraising campaign continues to rally support for the injured athlete. As of this morning, more than R600,000 had already been raised.



