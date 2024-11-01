Durban south informal dwellers get R200m housing project

On Thursday, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi unveiled a R200 million project to build houses in the Pilgrim X Informal Settlement, south of Durban.





More than 400 units will be built when development gets underway in January.





The settlement has 392 informal structures.





Mthobisi Gasa has been a member of the Ward 90 community for 19 years.





He feels they have been neglected.





READ: Abahlali slams destruction of dwellings in KwaDukuza





"We have a non-existent sewage system. Our homes are not in a livable condition and crime is a major issue. People get mugged, shot or killed. There are many things not going well here."





Zama Cenga, who has been a resident of Pilgrim X since 2002, says she's looking forward to finally getting a proper home.





"We used to live in Ward 76 and were moved here to Ward 90. We've been promised new homes for the longest time, but officials had previously said there was no budget available. We are faced with many challenges. We don't have proper toilets and our councillor neglects us. Shacks are always burning here."





Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has explained how the project will benefit the community.





"We've purchased the land. What we will do as well is put bulk infrastructure in place for water, sanitation and electricity services, and roads. The project will also support the upgrading of the wastewater treatment plant."





Officials say the Pilgrim X project will take three years to complete and will include an early childhood development centre.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)