Durban shack dwellers await rebuilding materials





A bulk pipeline burst near the M19 a week ago, flooding dwellings in an informal settlement on uMgudulu Road.

Scores were left homeless with at least 150 displaced.

Freedom Ngozi is from Ward 23.

READ: Officials assessing damage after shacks flooded - eThekwini

"Some residents have started rebuilding using the already damaged material, because waiting for too long is very difficult.

"But on the day of the incident, the disaster management team assessed the cost of damages, and handed out food parcels to the affected victims."













Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)