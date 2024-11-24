Durban shack dwellers await rebuilding materials
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Shack dwellers in
Durban’s Reservoir Hills area say they are still waiting on authorities to
supply them with materials to rebuild their homes.
A bulk pipeline burst near the M19 a week ago, flooding dwellings in an informal settlement on uMgudulu Road.
Scores were left homeless with at least 150 displaced.
Freedom Ngozi is from Ward 23.
READ: Officials assessing damage after shacks flooded - eThekwini
"Some residents have started rebuilding using the already damaged material, because waiting for too long is very difficult.
"But on the day of the incident, the disaster management team assessed the cost of damages, and handed out food parcels to the affected victims."
