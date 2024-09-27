Durban pastor convicted of rape sentenced

It's understood that the man was the nine-year-old's soccer coach and pastor.

The 59-year-old was sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week.

KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the matter was reported in September last year.

Netshiunda says it's after the boy and a friend slept over at the man’s home in the Mhlasini area, north of Durban.

READ: KZN ‘Prophet’ convicted of rape handed heavy sentence

"The victim told his friend of his red ordeal, and his friend advised him to tell his mother, and a case of rape was duly opened. The convicted pastor was also declared unfit to possess a firearm."





