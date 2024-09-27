 Durban pastor convicted of rape sentenced
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Durban pastor convicted of rape sentenced

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A Durban man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape of a young boy.

Mpumalanga convicted serial rapist to be sentenced
Gallo Images

It's understood that the man was the nine-year-old's soccer coach and pastor.

 

The 59-year-old was sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week.

 

KZN police spokesperson,  Robert Netshiunda says the matter was reported in September last year.

 

Netshiunda says it's after the boy and a friend slept over at the man’s home in the Mhlasini area, north of Durban.

 READ: KZN ‘Prophet’ convicted of rape handed heavy sentence

"The victim told his friend of his red ordeal, and his friend advised him to tell his mother, and a case of rape was duly opened. The convicted pastor was also declared unfit to possess a firearm."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)


 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.