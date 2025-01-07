 Hunt for killer of Umlazi toddler
A manhunt has been launched for the killer of a toddler in Umlazi, south of Durban.

The one-year-old died at his home in J section on Monday night. 

 

KZN police say the boy had been inside the house when the incident happened.

 

His mother, who was outside sweeping the yard, says she heard a gunshot and went to investigate.


She found the child inside the house, with a wound to the head, and the gate to the residence left open. 

 

Investigations are ongoing. 

 

