Hunt for killer of Umlazi toddler
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A manhunt has been launched for the killer of a toddler in Umlazi, south of Durban.
The one-year-old died at his home in J section on Monday night.
KZN police say the boy had been inside the house when the incident happened.
His mother, who was outside sweeping the yard, says she heard a gunshot and went to investigate.
She found the child inside the house, with a wound to the head, and the gate to the residence left open.
Investigations are ongoing.
