Durban High Court dismisses Panday's bail appeal

Panday approached the Durban High Court to appeal the decision to deny him bail in his tax evasion case, but the appeal has been dismissed.

He faces 27 fraud charges linked to money his companies received for a 2010 World Cup tender for police accommodation.

The 52-year-old was denied bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court as the court felt he was a flight risk.

It is after the State revealed that he had violated the bail conditions in a separate corruption case involving the same tender.

READ: Durban businessman Thoshan Panday in hospital, misses court date

The court heard that after successfully applying to go on holiday to Europe and the UAE, he travelled to the US instead.

It was also revealed that he may have more than one passport.

"Judge Esther Stan concluded that Panday was indeed a flight risk, as it was concluded by Magistrate Zuma in his denial for bail,” said spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Henry Mamothame.

“Judge Stan further highlighted that releasing Panday for bail will bring the criminal justice system into disrepute."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)