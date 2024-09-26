Durban businessman Thoshan Panday in hospital, misses court date

Panday, who was denied bail recently, was due to line up before the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday but failed to show up.

Prosecutors say his legal team told the court that the 52-year-old was admitted to a private hospital.

READ: Durban businessman Thoshan Panday to appeal bail ruling

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothane says the court was not informed about his health situation and whereabouts by Westville Prison beforehand.

"The magistrate deemed it befitting for the head of prison and the admitting doctor, where he is allegedly receiving medical attention to be subpoenaed to account for his absence and for not informing the court and the state."

Panday's tax invasion fraud case has been postponed to next week.

He's facing corruption charges that relate to a 2010 world cup tender he scored from the SAPS for police accommodation.





