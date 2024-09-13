Durban dentist gets house arrest for culpable homicide

Canadian Milos Martinovic died at Anwar Jeewa's unregistered rehab facility in Westville in 2017.

He suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing Ibogaine therapy.

During arguments in aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Nadira Moosa earlier argued that dentist Anwar Jeewa denied that his direct actions led to the death of Martinovic.

She also argued that Jeewa wilfully ignored the state's orders to close the facility down.

Martinovic was being treated for an addiction to Oxycontin and Xanax.





The state told the court that Jeewa knew that this therapy would be dangerous if administered while the substances were in someone's system.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Rashid Vahed said he believed Jeewa had acknowledged that a life was lost through his comments earlier that if he could pay for it with his own life, he would.

Vahed says the acknowledgement and Jeewa's expressions of regret led him to lean towards house arrest with stringent conditions.

Jeewa will be confined to his house at all times except between 6 am and 6 pm.

He must also perform 25 hours of community service a month.





