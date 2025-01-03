Durban dad urges police to accelerate probe into son's death
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
It's been three months since a teenager and his grandmother were killed in their home in Durban.
The bodies of 13-year-old Mikai and 74-year-old Vinmala Chetty were discovered in Effingham in October last year.
They had been stabbed.
Another woman who was injured during the ordeal was rushed to hospital.
READ: Picket outside court as Shailen Singh murder suspects appear
Mikai's father, Shardaine Chetty says he believes that the investigation is falling through the cracks.
"I am getting no joy in the investigation; I am not saying the officers are incompetent but what I am saying is if an officer is overloaded with work give it to someone who can pay attention to it. From the day he was discovered up until now, there has been no investigation on the matter."
