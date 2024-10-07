Durban cop to appear in court for theft

The officer, who is based in Cato Manor, was arrested on Friday morning.

Police say the bank card he had in his possession belongs to the mother of 11-year-old Zarah Ramsamy, who was killed during a hijacking outside a fast-food restaurant last month.

Officials say the arrested constable had been tasked with retrieving the stolen car after it was found abandoned.

READ: Zarah Ramsamy: Arrested constable ‘not linked’ to hijacking, murder

A spokesperson for police union Popcru, Richard Mamabolo, says it is worrying behaviour.

"In such cases where there have been allegations of corruption against the members of the police, we will have to take things seriously."

