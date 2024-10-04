Zarah Ramsamy: Arrested constable ‘not linked’ to hijacking, murder

Messages circulating on social media on Thursday night claimed that the officer, based in Cato Manor, was nabbed in a multi-disciplinary operation and found with bank cards belonging to the child's mother.

Zarah, 11, was run over by hijackers as they drove off with her family's SUV outside a restaurant in Malvern last month.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda has confirmed that the constable was found with a bank card but says he has no links to the deadly hijacking.

"At the time of the hijacking incident in the Malvern area, the arrested police constable was on duty in the Cato Manor policing precinct where he is stationed. When the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the same constable was called upon to drive the vehicle to the Malvern.





READ: Malvern hijacking: Zarah Ramsamy laid to rest





“It was during that time that the constable got hold of the bank card and stole it. As such, the officer will be charged with theft and fraud for using the card."

Netshiunda says the officer's due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He also issued a warning against spreading unverified information.

"It is also important to report factually and truthfully to avoid raising false hope to the family of the victim that a breakthrough has been made in the case. Police can only communicate facts, and at times, the sourcing of such facts may take a little bit longer than envisaged due to the nature of the work."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)