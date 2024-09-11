Durban businessman Thoshan Panday to appeal bail ruling

Panday was denied bail by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest last week for alleged tax evasion.

He's already facing corruption charges in relation to a 2010 world cup tender he scored from the SAPS for police accommodation.





Panday's attorney, Kershnie Govender, told Newswatch she received instructions from Panday to appeal the bail decision.

She says they are busy finalising the application.

On Monday, Magistrate Celuzuma Zuma said he believed Panday was a flight risk after the State, in it’s arguments, revealed that the businessman violated the bail conditions of his other matter during a 2022 trip overseas.

The court heard that after successfully applying for his bail conditions to be relaxed to allow him to go on holiday to Europe and the UAE - he instead travelled to the US.

The State said he also used a second passport he had claimed had been missing - instead of the one handed back to him.

In this latest case, Panday is facing 27 fraud charges relating to his 2010 and 2011 tax returns.





