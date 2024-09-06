Durban businessman Panday behind bars on tax charges

Panday is set to make a bid for bail on Monday.

He faces new charges of fraud in connection with tax returns for 2010 and 2011.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption says it's found SARS lost over R7 million as a result of false tax declarations.

The unit's Henry Mamothame says he appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.





READ: Simelane denies benefitting from VBS scandal

"His court appearance emanates from his arrest where he was formally charged with 27 counts of contravening the tax legislation with outlaws false returns in respect of VAT and annual income tax. The State will oppose his release on bail."

Panday has already been charged with fraud and corruption in relation to a multi-million rand tender he got from the SAPS for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

The contract was for police accommodation during the football tournament.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)