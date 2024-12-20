Another apparent murder-suicide rocks KZN south coast
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police officers were on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday morning where a man is believed to have killed his partner and a child before taking his own life.
Police officers were on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday morning where a man is believed to have killed his partner and a child before taking his own life.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the man, 24, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and three-year-old son in Umgababa.
"The bodies were recovered on Friday morning with the incident suspected or have happened late on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday.
READ: Suspect found dead after girlfriend's murder in Umzinto
"When police arrived at the scene, the body of the woman and her child were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found placed on top of the bed.
"The motive of the killings is under investigation."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Little girl calls Tata Madiba her grandfather
After being questioned by her mother, this little girl did a great job o...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
There's a husband calling competition in the US
This might be one of the most absurd competitions we have ever witnessed...Carol Ofori an hour ago