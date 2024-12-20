Another apparent murder-suicide rocks KZN south coast

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the man, 24, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and three-year-old son in Umgababa.





"The bodies were recovered on Friday morning with the incident suspected or have happened late on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday.





READ: Suspect found dead after girlfriend's murder in Umzinto





"When police arrived at the scene, the body of the woman and her child were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found placed on top of the bed.





"The motive of the killings is under investigation."





