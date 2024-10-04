Dumpster diver makes gruesome find in Inanda
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police in Inanda are investigating a murder after the discovery of human remains in Amaoti, north of Durban.
Police in Inanda are investigating a murder after the discovery of human remains in Amaoti, north of Durban.
It's understood a man made the gruesome discovery on Friday while searching for valuables in a heap of rubbish at a dump site.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the remains were placed in bags.
READ: Two suspected extortionists killed in Mariannhill, another in Inanda
"A human head and feet of an unknown person were found inside a black plastic bag. Next to that bag was another transparent plastic bag containing human legs.
"Blood-stained clothing items and a blanket were found at the scene. Suspects are unknown at this stage."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Are you a skilled worker looking to move to SA? This visa reform is for you
The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and bo...Stacey & J Sbu 11 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins
Are you ready for these tips? Get your pen and notepad ready...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago