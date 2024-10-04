 Dumpster diver makes gruesome find in Inanda
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Dumpster diver makes gruesome find in Inanda

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Police in Inanda are investigating a murder after the discovery of human remains in Amaoti, north of Durban.

Dumpster diver makes gruesome find in Inanda
RUSA

It's understood a man made the gruesome discovery on Friday while searching for valuables in a heap of rubbish at a dump site. 

 

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the remains were placed in bags.


READ: Two suspected extortionists killed in Mariannhill, another in Inanda

 

"A human head and feet of an unknown person were found inside a black plastic bag. Next to that bag was another transparent plastic bag containing human legs.  

 

"Blood-stained clothing items and a blanket were found at the scene. Suspects are unknown at this stage."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.