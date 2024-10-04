Dumpster diver makes gruesome find in Inanda

It's understood a man made the gruesome discovery on Friday while searching for valuables in a heap of rubbish at a dump site.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the remains were placed in bags.





"A human head and feet of an unknown person were found inside a black plastic bag. Next to that bag was another transparent plastic bag containing human legs.

"Blood-stained clothing items and a blanket were found at the scene. Suspects are unknown at this stage."





