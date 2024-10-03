Two suspected extortionists killed in Mariannhill, another in Inanda

They were linked to a string of crimes in and around eThekwini.

On Thursday morning, police uncovered the hideout of two suspects at an informal settlement in Mariannhill.

The SAPS says they began shooting at officers from inside the house before police returned fire.

Two firearms were found in their possession.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says another suspect was killed in a shootout at a property in Inanda on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday afternoon, police followed up information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect who was wanted for at least four cases of extortion and another four counts of murder, which he allegedly committed in KwaNdengezi and Mariannhill areas.

"The three deceased suspects had linkages to the six suspects who were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at a holiday accommodation in South Beach, Durban, in the beginning of September.

"All recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes."

