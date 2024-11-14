Dumped newborn makes miraculous recovery at Durban hospital
Updated | By Newswatch
A newborn baby is under the care of doctors and nurses at a Durban hospital after being found at a dumpsite in Amanzimtoti.
A community member alerted authorities on Wednesday after discovering the crying infant in a refuse bag.
The baby girl, who was found to be in good health, was taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi.
Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga says she's shocked and disappointed.
"We urge our communities to visit health care facilities and access services that prevent unwanted pregnancies. Other than that, they visit our offices and make contact with our social workers because they have options of foster care as well as adoption."
Shinga has called on the authorities to act swiftly to identify the child's parents.
