BMA beefs up security to detect pesticide imports

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato says this is specifically for Aldicarb and Terbufos, which have been at the centre of the spike in food poisoning cases across the country.

"Which is a similar harmful substance posing a significant risk to human life. The instructions include increased vigilance as well as guidelines for recognising the substance, common physical characteristics, packaging methods and potential smuggling tactics."





With the spike in food-borne illnesses, the BMA said it's instructed its biosecurity experts to implement strict protocols at all borders.





Traces of a chemical used to kill insects were found on samples of food sold at two spaza shops in Naledi, Soweto, where six children died a few months ago.





