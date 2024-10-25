Duma: Drones could help in crackdown on license testing centre corruption
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Officials are considering using drones at driving license testing centres as part of a crackdown on corruption.
"The province is currently also investigating the introduction of drone technology to assist in dealing with high-impact accident collision, which includes collecting evidence against perpetrators," says Transport MEC Siboniso Duma.
Duma says they are taking steps to curb fraudulent behaviour between staff and applicants.
"We've got a drone that will travel almost 25 kilometres. It is very big and very accurate in terms of collection of the data, even retrieving.
"We have started to begin formations, it has been utilised by SAPS mostly and the State Security Agency. We do have that access as we speak," he said.
The MEC spoke in the provincial legislature on Thursday after police cracked a suspected syndicate accused of distributing fake licence discs and operator cards to truckers in Mtubatuba.
