Buthelezi: Report on eThekwini intervention due at end of the month

Buthelezi presented his budget policy speech in the KZN legislature.





On the Section 154 intervention that eThekwini is under, Buthelezi said the strategic support team led by former municipal manager Mike Sutcliffe is putting together a diagnostic report.





READ: Buthelezi: Water waste costing KZN billions

He says it will be presented to the provincial cabinet at the end of the month.

"The terms of reference are focusing on fraud, poor performance targeting, non-achievement of targets, poor commissioning of projects and shortcomings in the repairs and maintenance of infrastructure assets."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)