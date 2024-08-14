Buthelezi: Report on eThekwini intervention due at end of the month
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says they'll be coming up with an intervention plan to help financially distressed municipalities.
Buthelezi presented his budget policy speech in the KZN legislature.
On the Section 154 intervention that eThekwini is under, Buthelezi said the strategic support team led by former municipal manager Mike Sutcliffe is putting together a diagnostic report.
READ: Buthelezi: Water waste costing KZN billions
He says it will be presented to the provincial cabinet at the end of the month.
"The terms of reference are focusing on fraud, poor performance targeting, non-achievement of targets, poor commissioning of projects and shortcomings in the repairs and maintenance of infrastructure assets."
