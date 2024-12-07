Doctor stabbed at Durban practice
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A man was recovering in hospital on Saturday morning, after he was stabbed, during an alleged robbery at his medical practice in the north of Durban.
A man was recovering in hospital on Saturday morning, after he was stabbed, during an alleged robbery at his medical practice in the north of Durban.
Private security and paramedics were first at the scene in Newlands West on Friday.
KZN VIP paramedics say it's understood that an armed man attempted to rob the surgery before the doctor confronted him.
KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo says the suspect stabbed the doctor multiple times.
READ: Sabie illegal miners’ rescue operation complete
"The Suspect attempted to flee but was blocked in by community members. He was swiftly apprehended by security service providers."
"KZN VIP ambulance together with multiple other services managed to stabilise the critically injured doctor before transporting him to a medical facility for further assessment."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
One for the superfans like Mike V: A deep dive into 'Spud'
John van de Ruit joins Mike V to discuss 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-a...Mike V 13 hours ago
-
Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays do...Danny Guselli 1 day ago