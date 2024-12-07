Doctor stabbed at Durban practice

Private security and paramedics were first at the scene in Newlands West on Friday.





KZN VIP paramedics say it's understood that an armed man attempted to rob the surgery before the doctor confronted him.





KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo says the suspect stabbed the doctor multiple times.





"The Suspect attempted to flee but was blocked in by community members. He was swiftly apprehended by security service providers."





"KZN VIP ambulance together with multiple other services managed to stabilise the critically injured doctor before transporting him to a medical facility for further assessment."





