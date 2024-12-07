Sabie illegal miners’ rescue operation complete
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The operation to rescue alleged illegal miners at a mine in Sabie, in Mpumalanga has been completed.
On Wednesday, police received reports of over 150 miners who were trapped in a shaft at the abandoned South Mine.
At least three suspected illegal miners died in the disused shaft.
“A total of 153 alleged illegal miners were brought to the surface. Three bodies were retrieved on the first day of the operation. There were no injuries reported,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli.
According to Mdlhuli, the suspects who were rescued and later arrested came from Lesotho, Mozambique, and South Africa.
“Investigations continue into the allegations regarding those who were forcing others or compelling them to mine illegally.”
Meanwhile, a community-led rescue operation for an unknown number of illegal miners in Stilfontein has been suspended for the weekend in line with the latest order limiting operation to weekdays.
Operations were expected to resume on Monday.
