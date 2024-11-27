KZN underspends budget by R200m
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
KwaZulu-Natal has recorded an audited under-spending of over R200 million at the end of 2023/24 financial year.
KwaZulu-Natal has recorded an audited under-spending of over R200 million at the end of 2023/24 financial year.
Finance MEC Francois Rodgers tabled the province's mini-budget in the KZN legislature earlier on Tuesday.
"The first source is from the under-spending from the prior year, as well as the revenue over-collection from that year. As a result, the province has R726.404 million in the provincial bank account, both from the revenue over-collection and from departments that had under-spent their budget in the prior year.
"Part of this related to the conditional grant under-spending where National Treasury approved roll-overs of R263.7 million, as indicated earlier. After taking this into account, R462.7 million remained available for allocation in this Adjustments Budget."
READ: KZN economy not reaching potential, MEC says
Rodgers said National Treasury has made no amendments to the provincial budget, with the exception of the roll-over of unspent conditional grant funding.
He says the department has already engaged national treasury to ensure that the unspent money is not lost to the province.
"Departments must request approval for the roll-over of these funds from National Treasury and must prove that the funds were committed at year-end. In these engagements, the province was able to prove that the full amount of the unspent funds was committed and approval was thus given by National Treasury for these funds to be rolled over."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Holiday tripping: The cost to drive from DBN to JHB
This is the perfect guide to understanding how much that impromptu holid...Carol Ofori 45 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori chats about GBV this 16 Days of Activism
As we embark on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women an...Carol Ofori an hour ago