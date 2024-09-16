Diabetes among leading causes of death in SA – Phaahla

Diabetes remained the second leading underlying cause of death in 2020 at 6.6% of all deaths, following Covid-19 which reached South Africa in 2020 and became the leading cause of death.



On Monday, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla outlined the department’s response to the emerging pandemic of lifestyle diseases at a round table discussion between research agencies from Canada, China, India and the World Health Organisation in Pretoria.

He said diabetes is the leading cause of death amongst women, at 8.2%, which increased from 7.7% in 2018.

Phaahla said tackling NCD conditions require sustained and collective efforts from prevention and early detection.

Hypertension, heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancer are among the leading causes of death in South Africa.

"But our primary focus really where we try to put as much effort as we can, not always successful is in prevention,” Phaahla said.

"We have implemented public health campaigns aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles through education on healthy diets, regular physical exercise and avoiding harmful substances such as alcohol and tobacco. We are encouraging South Africans to make healthy choices."

