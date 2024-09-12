Motsoaledi plans to set up expert panel for medico-legal claims

It would mean these matters won't be taken straight to court.

"We have learned that many countries have stopped this method that is being used in South Africa, going to court and having a shootout. What they have done, they put panels of retired judges, senior medical professionals or the senior nursing staff.

Motsoaledi gave an update on medico-legal claims in Parliament on Wednesday.

"And we were told this method compensates many more people than the court because in the court, a case can take up five, ten, fifteen years without being finalised, and it does not necessarily mean you are going to win."

The minister believes the panel method will benefit claimants as it will determine compensation.

"You might be injured in a wheelchair, if your lawyer not smart enough you will lose the case, but you’re injured. So, they said no, that is what they call no blame claim. We are putting it here because we want to pursue this course of action. We want to introduce this.”