Developing cyclone could hit KZN coastline

They've asked bathers to be extra cautious.





This after a group of five people was swept out to sea by powerful waves at Toti Beach on Monday.





Beach manager Jace Govender says high rip currents are expected to continue throughout the week.





"We should start seeing the affects of these tropical storms for the next three or four days so all beach users be aware of this advisory. Lifesaving South Africa like to inform all beachgoers to only swim where lifeguards are on duty."







