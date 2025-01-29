Developing cyclone could hit KZN coastline
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Lifeguards are monitoring the development of a cyclone off the Madagascan coast, which could affect sea conditions along KwaZulu-Natal's coast.
They've asked bathers to be extra cautious.
This after a group of five people was swept out to sea by powerful waves at Toti Beach on Monday.
Beach manager Jace Govender says high rip currents are expected to continue throughout the week.
"We should start seeing the affects of these tropical storms for the next three or four days so all beach users be aware of this advisory. Lifesaving South Africa like to inform all beachgoers to only swim where lifeguards are on duty."
