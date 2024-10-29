 Ballooning debt sees water, electricity cut at Education, Public Works in PMB
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

There will be no electricity and water when head office staff return to work at the departments of Education and Public Works in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. 


Water taps (Do not use)
Getty Images

Umsunduzi Municipality disconnected the services on Monday due to unpaid bills. 

 

It says outstanding payments have ballooned to R112 million. 

 

Umsunduzi also disconnected the Health Department's Natalia building over its R6.9 million debt at Grey's Hospital.

 

The disconnections form part of the municipality's Operation Qoqimali revenue collection campaign, which has been targeting consumers in arrears on their municipal rates bills. 


