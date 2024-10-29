Ballooning debt sees water, electricity cut at Education, Public Works in PMB

Umsunduzi Municipality disconnected the services on Monday due to unpaid bills.

It says outstanding payments have ballooned to R112 million.

Umsunduzi also disconnected the Health Department's Natalia building over its R6.9 million debt at Grey's Hospital.

The disconnections form part of the municipality's Operation Qoqimali revenue collection campaign, which has been targeting consumers in arrears on their municipal rates bills.





READ: Msunduzi aims to recover R500m from discount blitz





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)