Death toll in Midlands crash rises to three

It's understood a car crossed over from the N3 Southbound lanes to the Northbound in Balgowan colliding head-on with another on Thursday.





One person, who was found entrapped in the wreckage, died at the scene.





Midlands EMS paramedics responded to the crash.





"A mother and her two children were found to be ejected from the vehicle, and all were in a critical condition requiring urgent treatment. Tragically later the mother and child passed away,” says spokesperson, Roland Robertson.





