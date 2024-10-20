Deadly territorial feud in Nongoma yet to be resolved, says mayor

It's after five suspects were arrested by police on Friday, in connection to several killings related to factions between the KwaMusi and Onyango villages.





The suspects were found in possession of several firearms, ammunition, and pieces of the South African National Defence Force uniform.





Nongoma Mayor Siya Ndabandaba says they've been trying to resolve the feud.





"Unfortunately, there was no resolution, we did not get what was happening. We are hoping these suspects will come out with the truth in terms of the killings around this area."





