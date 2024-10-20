Deadly territorial feud in Nongoma yet to be resolved, says mayor
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The northern KZN community of Nongoma says they hope a fatal territorial feud will soon come to an end.
The northern KZN community of Nongoma says they hope a fatal territorial feud will soon come to an end.
It's after five suspects were arrested by police on Friday, in connection to several killings related to factions between the KwaMusi and Onyango villages.
The suspects were found in possession of several firearms, ammunition, and pieces of the South African National Defence Force uniform.
READ: Five arrested for 'territorial feud' murders in northern KZN
Nongoma Mayor Siya Ndabandaba says they've been trying to resolve the feud.
"Unfortunately, there was no resolution, we did not get what was happening. We are hoping these suspects will come out with the truth in terms of the killings around this area."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
DIY Diwali decor that is inexpensive
It's almost time for the festival of lights and colour. Here are some in...Danny Guselli 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Surviving Black Mamba bites: Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans shares key facts
Nick Evans, Durban’s leading snake rescuer, reveals why Black Mamba bite...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 19 hours ago