Five arrested for 'territorial feud' murders in northern KZN

They were nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation in Nongoma on Friday night.





KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says they have been linked to territorial feuds between the KwaMusi and Onango villages.





"Police officers, operating under Operation Vala UMgodi saturated both KwaMusi and Onyango villages and during the search, five suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of an R1 assault rifle, an AK 47 assault rifle, two shotguns, ammunition of various calibre of firearms and pieces of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform."





Netshiunda says this is what they know so far.





"Investigations proved that the R1 rifle belongs to the SANDF and it was not reported stolen. One shotgun was reported stolen in Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng province in February 2018, whilst the other shotgun is licensed to another person who also did not report it as stolen. Investigations are underway to locate the licensed owner and proper steps will be taken."