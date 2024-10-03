The community of Effingham in Durban North is reeling from shock after a stabbing attack.

"We did do some background checks, and it was a decent loving family from the report that we got back. We are all shocked at it. It was obviously something that wasn't expected," said Danusha Makan-Maharaj, who is the Effingham CPF chairperson.

An elderly woman and a teenage boy were stabbed to death at their home in Simplace on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 74- and 13-year-old died at the scene.

READ: Double murder probe after elderly woman, teen stabbed in Effingham

Makan-Maharaj confirmed their EXCO held a meeting about the attack on Wednesday evening.

"We will inform them [residents] as the situation unfolds and we get an update back from SAPS.

“However, the community have rallied together and there is a sense that mental health is so very important and that is something we need to be very concentrating on going forward with regard to programmes in our community."

Meanwhile, SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they're investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

"The 50-year-old woman and a boy whose age is yet to be determined were found with injuries and were taken to hospital."

