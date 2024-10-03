Deadly stabbing leaves Effingham community reeling
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The community of
Effingham in Durban North is reeling from shock after a stabbing attack.
The community of Effingham in Durban North is reeling from shock after a stabbing attack.
"We did do some background checks, and it was a decent loving family from the report that we got back. We are all shocked at it. It was obviously something that wasn't expected," said Danusha Makan-Maharaj, who is the Effingham CPF chairperson.
An elderly woman and a teenage boy were stabbed to death at their home in Simplace on Wednesday.
Authorities say the 74- and 13-year-old died at the scene.
READ: Double murder probe after elderly woman, teen stabbed in Effingham
Makan-Maharaj confirmed their EXCO held a meeting about the attack on Wednesday evening.
"We will inform them [residents] as the situation unfolds and we get an update back from SAPS.
“However, the community have rallied together and there is a sense that mental health is so very important and that is something we need to be very concentrating on going forward with regard to programmes in our community."
Meanwhile, SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they're investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.
"The 50-year-old woman and a boy whose age is yet to be determined were found with injuries and were taken to hospital."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Anglers score big in KZN
Against all odds, from turbulent seas to icy rivers, anglers have landed...East Coast Breakfast 51 minutes ago
-
Woman shares her unusual reaction to boyfriend's proposal
This is not the most ideal reaction, but you will be happy to know that ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago