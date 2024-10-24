Three killed in N3 shooting near Sherwood

"It is believed that the shooting occurred and then the vehicle lost control and collided into a second vehicle. The second vehicle driver sustained no injuries in the incident," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon just after the Sherwood off-ramp.

Emergency services at the scene say they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.





Jamieson says they were declared dead at the scene.

"Paramedics were shown to the centre median just off the slow lane where another male, believed to be in his 20s, was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds as well. He was declared deceased at the scene.

"The N3 is severely congested and will be for some time as police closed the fast lane and the slow lane to continue with investigations. I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs.





"At this stage the incident leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, all necessary authorities are in attendance and will be investigating."





