Call for Gwarube to clarify matric result publication

In an interview with ENCA on Thursday morning, Siviwe Gwarube announced that the matric results will be published in newspapers in January, using pupils’ exam numbers.

In the past, they were published with students' ID numbers.

This is despite a ban by the Information Regulator from publishing the results without consent from parents or their children.

The minister said that because the exam numbers are known only to the pupils, their identities will remain confidential.





Gwarube said this would ensure their right to privacy, in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Activist Hendrick Makaneta says it's a significant step towards safeguarding privacy.

"We call on the minister to address whether parental or guardian consent is still required under the circumstances. The Information Regulator's recent directive emphasised that strict adherence should be compared in terms of the POPIA Act, and clarity on this matter is essential to avoid confusion or future disputes."

Makaneta says the department should consider issuing a consent form to parents or guardians as an additional layer of legal compliance.





