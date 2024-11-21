Data breaches costing SA companies more money
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Data breaches are costing South African organisations more and more money.
Data breaches are costing South African organisations more and more money.
That's according to PricewaterhouseCoopers' digital trust survey into the year ahead.
The findings assess the cyber security landscape across the globe.
PwC's report reviewed over four thousand companies worldwide between May and July this year.
The study included 94 South African firms.
READ: Protest suspends Eskom tariff hearings in Durban
Its research revealed that cyber attacks in our country had cost businesses between R18 million and R362 million over the past three years.
It also found that less than half of the South African companies surveyed were concerned about cloud-related threats and their financial impact.
Only 29% of the local businesses are expected to increase their cyber security budgets next year.
In June, a cyber-attack on the National Health Laboratory Service caused major backlogs and processing delays at public health facilities.
Researchers say the study shows the growing need for robust cyber security measures.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health
It doesn't mean if you are smiling all the time, that you are okay; some...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Caught on camera: Elephant escapes and surprises residents
An elephant escaped its park and strolled into a local neighbourhood, le...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago