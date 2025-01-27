Darren Wilken girlfriend makes first court appearance

Moodley, a web designer, will appear in court again on Tuesday, this time alongside Wilken.

She has now been added as accused number two in the matter.

The couple’s arrest follows the discovery of over 10 million pieces of videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of minors in his Midrand home over a week ago.

State prosecutor Given Mbedzi told the court that investigations are still ongoing.

READ: Man accused of selling child sex abuse material in court

At the last court appearance, Mbedzi asked the court for a seven-day postponement to allow the state time to probe the origins of money found in Wilken’s home.

The State believes the money may be the proceeds of the sale of the illegal material.

“The State needs to investigate this amount to strengthen its allegation of money laundering. Since the accused was arrested on [Friday], I submit that the State did not have ample opportunity to verify the allegations of money laundering. If the court grants the state the seven-day postponement, the charges will have been verified.”

The defence rebutted: “My colleague conceded that the state does not know whether there was money laundering…the allegation of schedule five must be triggered by satisfactory information.”

The State further told the court that when asked to explain the origins of the cash, Wilken opted to remain silent.

However, he allegedly told his lawyer that the money was the proceeds of a car sale and other business transactions.

“There was a motor vehicle that was sold. His mother paid over the money. Further money was paid over due to his mother’s company, where he is also a member. There was a lot of cash in the house that was not disputed. My respectful submission is that it’s not an offence to be in possession of cash.”

The State argued that the accused may tamper with evidence should he be released.

