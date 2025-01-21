NPA’s Rodney De Kock dies in hospital
Updated | By Newswatch
According to a family statement released on Tuesday morning,
Advocate Rodney De Kock succumbed to an aggressive form of brain cancer at a
Johannesburg hospital on Monday night.
De Kock was the first black person appointed as an attorney general in the Western Cape in 1999.
In 1997, the then Minister of Justice, Dullah Omar, appointed him a member of the Legal Aid Task Team to conceptualise the National Public Defender Model for South Africa.
He is also a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.
President Ramaphosa appointed De Kock as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in June 2020, a position he held until his passing.
His family says he served the country with integrity, dedication, and humility.
De Kock leaves behind two children, Ryan and Samantha, and four siblings.
