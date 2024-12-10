DA suspends KZN councillor for racist remark
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Democratic Alliance in KZN has confirmed that one of its councillors, who was involved in an alleged racism incident, has been suspended.
It has to do with a voice recording that has been circulating on social media.
Ward 71 councillor Fatima Ismail is heard allegedly suggesting that black people should not be employed for an upcoming water pipe project in Chatsworth.
DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers says the party has no space to harbour members who engage in discrimination and racism.
"The DA does not tolerate racism. The councillor you are referring to is suspended, and there is an investigation. That is how we deal with racists."
The party held an anti-racism picket at the Durban City Hall on Monday.
