DA says more involved in uMngeni chief whip murder, calls for arrests
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Democratic Alliance in KZN is calling on police to leave
no stone unturned in their investigation of the murder of the party's Chief
Whip in the uMngeni Municipality.
A 31-year-old man arrested last week briefly appeared in the Howick Magistrates Court on Friday.
He abandoned his bid for bail and the matter was postponed to next month for further investigations.
Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down at his home in December last year in front of his wife and children.
READ: DA outlines non-negotiables for GNU to carry on
The DA's leader in KZN Francois Rodgers was at court.
"Information that is coming out of this court is that the accused arrested is not the one who pulled the trigger and the assassination of Nhlalayenza. He was a part of the syndicate that had orchestrated this brutal killing.
We the Democratic Alliance call on the task team that has been appointed by the president in dealing with political killings to arrest those additional members."
