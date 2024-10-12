DA says more involved in uMngeni chief whip murder, calls for arrests

A 31-year-old man arrested last week briefly appeared in the Howick Magistrates Court on Friday.

He abandoned his bid for bail and the matter was postponed to next month for further investigations.

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down at his home in December last year in front of his wife and children.

The DA's leader in KZN Francois Rodgers was at court.

"Information that is coming out of this court is that the accused arrested is not the one who pulled the trigger and the assassination of Nhlalayenza. He was a part of the syndicate that had orchestrated this brutal killing.

We the Democratic Alliance call on the task team that has been appointed by the president in dealing with political killings to arrest those additional members."

