DA calls for reset within GNU

What is the whole point of an election where citizens vote to change their government, and that new government is just expected to carry on implementing policies of the previous government?

“This isn't an ultimatum, partners don't give each other ultimatums, but this is a very clear call for a mature reset so all of us can feel part of decision-making and feel heard.

"I want to be clear I don't have 50% plus one in the coalition, and I have made it very clear to my own partners we will not get everything we want, we are prepared to comprise, on m any instances already within the GNU," said Steenhuisen.

He was speaking on Saturday on the Expropriation Act and what it means for the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious bill into law last week, which allows for expropriation of land by Organs of State in the public interest.

Steenhuisen has accused the ANC in the GNU of openly disrespecting its partners.

"The DA refuses to be a bystander in a government where the ANC simply continues to implement its own policies.

“We were very clear from the beginning; we were going into the government for growth and jobs. If the policies of the ANC and the pursuit of the single-minded ANC policies is going to be the order of the day, that will not be possible and will have to consider our options."

