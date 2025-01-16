DA: Alternative needed for political killings task team

"The minister of police must tell us what alternatives he is putting in place because we've got municipal elections coming,” the party's KZN leader Francois Rodgers said.

“The political landscape in our province has changed entirely. Are we 100% sure that it’s going to be free and fair elections? Or are we going to have challenges?"

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the task team last month, saying it has not added value to the investigations into political killings.

The provincial DA's comments come amid the ongoing murder case of Umgeni’s former Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

He was gunned down at his home near Mpophomeni, in full view of his wife and children, in December 2023.

Rodgers attended the bail hearing at the Howick Magistrate Court on Wednesday for two suspects linked to the murder.

One accused, Thobani Hlongwa, was denied bail, while the second, who made his first appearance, will remain in custody until March.

Rodgers said the political killings task team has been of no help in finding the mastermind behind Ndlovu's death.

"Then you have to ask yourself, why are they dissolving it? Is it because it was ineffective, because, in our opinion, it was fairly ineffective? If we look at the case of Nhlalayenza, and the lack of interest in working together with stakeholders, including the family, you must ask yourself, what is going on?”

