 Disbandment of political killings task team ‘long overdue’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A violence monitoring expert believes the disbandment of a police task team set up to investigate political killings is long overdue. 

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered the dissolution of the team last week, saying it was not effectively contributing to policing in the province.

 

The task team was established in 2019, following recommendations by the Moerane Commission, which wrapped up an inquiry into political killings.

Expert Mary De Haas described the task team as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

 

"It has achieved hardly anything; the main breakthroughs were made by a provincial team, and since they took over, they have achieved very little and a lot of expense and lack of transparency, a huge waste of money." 

