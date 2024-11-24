Customers urged to recode pre-paid meters before deadline

Eskom has warned that customers who do not recode their devices from Key Revision Number one to Key Revision Number two before the end of the day, could face possible blackouts on Monday.

South African Local Government Association’s Sivuyile Mbamboto is urging those who have not yet done so to upgrade their meter.

"Pre-paid meters that are not updated will reject any new tokens after the 24 November deadline, until the meter is successfully completed.

“SALGA and municipalities wish to thank customers for their cooperation and urge them to act promptly and avoid service disruptions."

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality is warning residents about a flyer circulating on social media that instructs customers to seek assistance from an unrecognised number to update their meters.

Officials say the poster is fake and are urging people to rather follow the correct channels for help.

