Eskom extends meter update deadline for zero buyers

Eskom has been on a nationwide meter registration campaign, which aims to ensure that all prepaid meters are updated before the deadline on November 24, 2024.

After this date, meters that have not been updated will stop accepting electricity tokens.

Eskom has indicated that around 6.9 million prepaid meters across Eskom-supplied areas are affected by this update.

Who Are Zero Buyers?

Zero buyers are customers with active prepaid meters who have not purchased electricity recently, leaving their accounts with a zero balance.

These include those who have switched to alternative energy sources like solar or individuals consuming electricity illegally.

Update Process for Zero Buyers

READ: Eskom says on standby to help as meter deadline looms

In a statement released on Friday, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says zero-rated customers are now required to purchase electricity and use the provided Key Change Token (KCT) to activate the update on their meters.

"A technological breakthrough has enabled Eskom to pre-create Key Change Tokens (KCT) on its online vending system.

“Zero buyers in this situation need to go to their legal vending sites with their meter numbers to buy electricity.

“They will be issued their Key Change Tokens (KCT) by the vending agents to make their meters KRN2 compliant.

“This action of purchasing credit tokens must be completed before Sunday, 24 November 2024, to trigger the activation of the meter to the KRN2 mode.

“Once the meter has been activated by the purchase of electricity, the customer can then visit any of the Eskom sites to complete the conversion process.

“The final step can be completed after 24 November 2024," says Mokwena.

Mokwena says most customers have completed the change from KRN1 to KRN2.

How to Check and Update Your Meter

The power utility also provided a brief guide for these users to follow once they obtain their KCT:

Enter 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416 on your meter keypad.

If it shows 1 or 1.2, your meter still needs to be recoded.

If it shows 2 or 2.2, your meter is already updated and requires no further action.

To complete the recoding:

Enter the first 20 digits of your recode token

Enter the second 20 digits of your recode token

Finally, enter the 20-digit token from your new electricity purchase to recharge your meter.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)