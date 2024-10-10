Creecy makes oversight visit to major construction sites in KZN

Creecy visited three construction sites on Thursday to monitor the progress of the R50 billion projects that will change the face of the busy corridors.

These are the Ashbutorn Interchange near Pietermaritzburg, Key Ridge bridge in Hammarsdale, and EB Cloete Interchange in the Westville area.

"The first objective is to widen the existing road. On the N3, we want to increase the lanes to four to five lanes, and we also want to increase the number of lanes on the inter-changes,” the minister said.





There will be an entirely new roadway at Key Ridge bridge that connects the N3 from one high-level ground to another, eliminating sharp descent areas and curves.

"That will have an enormous impact on road safety, but of course, it is also going to cut down on travel time and make it much more efficient," she said.

"Currently, there is a lot of congestion as trucks have a compulsory stop where they have to change gears so that we don't land up with runaway trucks on the sharp bends."





